Man accused of illegally recording people inside bathroom, police say

A victim said she found a recording device hidden behind a soap dispenser inside the women's bathroom.

SAN ANTONIO — A 53 year-old man is behind bars accused of illegally recording people inside a restroom where he was employed.

San Antonio Police responded to a business in the 4200 block of Gatecrest Drive on Tuesday for reports of an illegally placed recording device found hidden in a public bathroom.

A victim said she found the device hidden behind a soap dispenser inside the women's bathroom. Police say the camera transmitted videos and images to the suspect's cell phone. He was later identified as Martin Aguilar, an employee of the business.

Police say a young woman and child were both exploited as they were in a place where both believed they had a reasonable expectation of privacy. Aguilar is charged with Invasive visual recording, which is a state jail felony.

Police say you should always be aware when using public restrooms of any devices that be placed inside a soap dispenser or light fixture.

If any recording devices are located, contact the management of the location or call police to report the findings.



