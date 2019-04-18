SAN ANTONIO — The man accused of shooting a Bexar County K-9 in late January following a pursuit involving BCSO deputies has been indicted by a grand jury.

Chucky the K-9 died from the injuries he sustained in the incident.

On Thursday a grand jury returned indictments alleging Matthew Mireles “interfered with a police service animal by killing him with a firearm,” according to a press release. Mireles is also being charged with eight counts of aggravated assault of a police officer for allegedly pointing his gun at eight officers on the evening of Jan. 25.

Mireles was additionally indicted for evading arrest with a vehicle and being a felon in possession with a firearm.