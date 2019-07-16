CONVERSE, Texas — A man has been accused of choking a woman after she tried to call 9-1-1 for help. The man's mother is also reported to have hit the woman as well.

The incident took place on July 4 in Converse, according to an affidavit. The man has been identified as Cedric Lamont Johnson Jr., 21.

The victim stated that the Johnsons went to her house and stormed the property. She reportedly noticed Cedric Johnson had a gun around his waistband.

According to court records, the two share a 1-year-old child together, and the victim stated she did not want Johnson carrying weapons around their kid.

The victim is reported to have run inside the house in an attempt to call for help. She claims Johnson caught up with her and began choking her with his left hand and hitting her with his right.

The affidavit also states that Johnson's mother went inside the house and began hitting the woman as well.

The victim ended up calling 9-1-1, the call went to Live Oak PD, before being transferred to Bexar County. The affidavit states that while the victim tried to call for help, Cedric Johnson hung up her phone.

The Johnsons reportedly left after they discovered she had called the police.

The woman refused medical attention when the police arrived, but her injuries were photographed.

Cedric Johnson is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.