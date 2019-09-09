SAN ANTONIO — What seemed like a customer-employee interaction was actually an aggravated robbery at a Church's Chicken.

The incident took place Tuesday, Aug. 8, at a Church's on the southeast side.

The suspect acted like he was a customer about to place an order when he pulled out a handgun and demanded money from the register, San Antonio Police said.

If you have any information regarding the incident, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP or visit their website.

A reward of up to $5,000 may be offered for information leading to an arrest.