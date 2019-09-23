SAN ANTONIO — A 44-year-old-man is behind bars after police say he assaulted his mother. The 74-year-old woman ended up hospitalized after the attack.

Police say 44 year old Eugene Sastri slapped his mother repeatedly and hit her so hard he broke her arm. According to an affidavit, it happened at their home on the northwest side. Sastri has lived with his mother his whole life.

An affidavit states the woman fell off her scooter when she was trying to get on her bed. She was injured in the fall, but Sastri allegedly refused to take her to the hospital. Later that day, the woman told police her son was looking for "government checks." When she said she must have misplaced them and didn't know where they were, he began slapping her. He allegedly continued to hit her after she raised her arm to protect her face. When she went to the doctor two days later, the doctor said she had a fractured arm.

Court documents indicate this is the fourth time he has been charged with assaulting the elderly woman.

Sastri has been charged with injuring an elderly person and his bond was set at $7,500.

