SAN ANTONIO — Multiple agencies teamed up for a major drug bust that took place on the city's northeast side Monday night.

Three people were arrested outside of the Jim's Restaurant on Loop 410 and Perrin Beitel Road.

The arrests of two men and a woman were made just after midnight at the local chain restaurant.

The Drug Enforcement Administration, Bexar County Sheriff's Office and the Department of Public Safety had the suspects under surveillance for multiple hours prior to the bust.

The suspects ended up at Jim's to meet up with undercover officers to make a trade and that's when officers moved in to make the bust.

K-9s found three large bags full of powder in the suspects' car, but it is unclear at this time what kind of substance was in the bags.