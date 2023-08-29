Maintenance worker accused of sexually assaulting a woman is still employed at apartment complex, SAPD says

After the assault investigators say he called another maintenance worker to help him repair the ice maker.

SAN ANTONIO — According to San Antonio Police, a man is in jail after he is accused of sexually assaulting a woman at the apartment complex where he's employed as a maintenance worker.

Police say the suspect, Jose Malgrat is employed at the apartment complex at Bandera Road where the alleged assault happened.

Police are calling the 62-year-old a danger to the victim and was arrested Monday.

According to the arrest affidavit on August 21, the man went to the victim's apartment without a work order. The 66-year-old woman asked why he was there and then mentioned that her ice maker was broken.

Police say he started kissing the woman and after she told him to stop went to her bedroom to call the front office. According to officials the maintenance worker then pushed her on the bed and sexually assaulted her.

After the assault investigators say he called another maintenance worker to help him repair the ice maker. Once he left the woman called police.

Detectives say when they interviewed the man he denied going into the woman's apartment alone and changed his story to say he went to check on her.

He is currently in the Bexar County Jail charged with aggravated sexual assault of an elderly or disabled person.