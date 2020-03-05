MACON, Ga. — A Macon man faces three charges, two of which are felonies, after stealing cosmetics products from a pharmacy.

A news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says an employee at the CVS Pharmacy on Forest Hill Road flagged down a deputy just after 8 a.m. Saturday.

The employee told deputies that a man, later identified as 39-year-old Zachary Darrell Sikes, stole from the store and left in a U-haul truck.

The deputies found the truck nearby, near the intersection of Forest Hill Road and Wimbish Road.

When they tried to pull Sikes over, he took off, leading them on a short chase.

Sikes ended up crashing the vehicle into a utility pole near Ernest Street and Grady Street, according to the release. He then took off on foot and the deputies caught up to him soon after.

Deputies discovered Sikes stole approximately $900 worth of cosmetic products from the CVS Pharmacy.

The cosmetics were returned to the store.

Sikes was arrested and charged with felony theft by shoplifting, aggressive driving, and felony attempting to flee and elude a police officer.

His bond was set at $6,100.