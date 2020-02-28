BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU police have arrested a 19-year-old student for allegedly breaking into Tiger Stadium, damaging the field with a golf cart and then posting a video of the stunt on social media, WBRZ reports.

According to the Baton Rouge station, 19-year-old Clayton Fleetwood of New Jersey, a student and member of the Delta Chi fraternity on campus, faces multiple charges after allegedly breaking into the stadium twice, on Jan. 21 and Feb. 8.

When inside, Fleetwood allegedly drove a Kawasaki Mule golf cart over the field, which was under construction and did not have grassinstalled at the time. This caused an estimated $8,000 in damages to the facility, WBRZ reports.

Besides the video taken themselves and posted to Instagram, LSU police said Fleetwood and a second unidentified suspect were also caught on security video underneath the bleachers of the stadium drinking and kissing.

Fleetwood was eventually identified and arrested on Thursday, Feb. 27. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for burglary, criminal trespassing and unauthorized use of a vehicle, WBRZ reports.

LSUPD began investigating the incidents after a video was posted to the "OldRowLSU" Instagram account of at least two men riding the cart around the dirt field inside the stadium.

The stadium's sod was removed to make room for offseason improvements after the football team's National Championship season. A new turf field is set to be installed in May.

The stadium has a history of intruders, including in 2017 when three separate break-ins were reported in less than a month.

