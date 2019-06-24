SAN ANTONIO — A year later, there is still a murder mystery of an Army National Guard veteran. On June 23, 2018 Brandon Cornelius was shot and killed in a parking lot after a night out with friends. On Sunday, loved ones came together at the same spot to remember the 25-year-old.

His mother, Jeanelle, knows in her heart someone out there knows about the case. She is urging them to speak up.

"He was a good man," she said. "He was good man. He was a man that I believed in. He was a strong man that I am proud of."

Brandon was shot and killed at the Ridge Shopping Center off 1604 near Lockhill Selma Road. One year later, Jeanelle still has no clue who took her son's life.



"There will never be a good enough reason to have done that to my boy," she said. "It is definitely worrisome to know that they are still on the streets and able to do this to somebody else's family."

On Sunday night, Brandon's family and friends met at the spot where he was murdered. At the vigil, they cried and leaned on each other on the day his life was cut short. However, during this painful year, Jeanelle said her son has inspired her to live life differently.



"I have to spend every day trying to make sure that my encounters with people are as positive and as awesome as the encounters he had," she said. "I want to leave people the same way he left them."



Police said aren't working with much in terms of a description of a the shooter. There is a Crime Stoppers reward in the case. If you know anything, you can remain anonymous. And if your tip leads to an arrest, you could receive $5,000.

