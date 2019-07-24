ARVADA, Colo. — A man wanted for first-degree murder in connection with a June killing in Arvada that involved a love triangle between his girlfriend and his brother is already in jail in Garfield County on unrelated charges, according to the Arvada Police Department.

Officers on June 19 responded to the 6400 block of Welch Court on a report of a body in a vehicle.

An employee at The Rising Church called police after an anonymous person came into the church claiming his brother, who resides at the address on Welch Court, had the body of his girlfriend in a car, according to an arrest affidavit.

Officers located the vehicle parked on the curb line of Ralston Place and found the body of 38-year-old Veronica Sarinana. Trash bags and other personal belongings were also found in the vehicle.

A resident of the home on Welch Court, Frank Moffat, was taken in custody and notified that a body was found in his car.

In Frank Moffat's interview with police, the affidavit says he claimed his brother was trying to frame him because he was having an intimate relationship with his brother's girlfriend. Numerous times Frank Moffat made statements that he was not involved in Sarinana's death and pointed out there were cameras that would verify he was home all night.

As the initial investigation was being conducted on June 19, Sadie Sarinana contacted Arvada PD regarding a welfare check for her daughter, whom she identified as Veronica Sarinana, the affidavit states.

Sadie Sarinana stated Christopher Moffat was Veronica Sarinana's ex-boyfriend who was recently in jail for a domestic violence incident in which Christopher Moffat reportedly strangled Veronica Sarinana to the point of unconsciousness. Sadie Sarinana advised that Christopher Moffat had a violent history and he assaulted Veronica Sarinana multiple times.

Sadie Sarinana said she believed Christopher Moffat was recently released from jail but was unaware if he had been in contact with Veronica Sarinana. According to Sadie Sarinana, Christopher Moffat reportedly killed a cat belonging to Veronica Sarinana's sons because he wanted to be with Veronica Sarinana but wanted nothing to do with her children from another relationship.

In an interview with police, Christopher Moffat said he and Veronica Sarinana had been involved and were going to run away together. Christopher Moffat, according to the affidavit, said he found out Veronica Sarinana had been hanging out with his brother, Frank Moffat, and doing drugs.

Christopher Moffat told police Veronica Sarinana later decided she no longer wanted to run away with him and they agreed he would drop her off at his brother's home and leave.

The affidavit states Christoper Moffat claimed he dropped Veronica Sarinana at Frank Moffat's around midnight on June 18. Christoper Moffat repeatedly said in the interview with police that Veronica Sarinana chose his brother over him.

At about 1:30 a.m. on June 19, the affidavit says Christopher Moffat appears in video footage approaching the Welch Court residence with an item in his left hand and appears to open the front door and reach in with his hand just as the video clip ends. Shortly after, a video camera overlooking the patio area of the Welch Court residence activates and depicts Christopher Moffat quickly walking away from the front door, the affidavit says.

At about 7:30 a.m., the affidavit says video shows Christopher Moffat approaching the Welch Court residence again and hanging Veronica Sarinana's purse on the dog gate outside the front door.

Christopher Moffat's DNA was found on Veronica Sarinana's hands and neck, the affidavit says. Frank's DNA was not found on her body.

An autopsy report states Veronica Sarinana had bruising and abrasions to her lips, eyes, throat, neck and shoulders, and her cause of death was manual strangulation.

The report also says Veronica Sarinana and Christopher Moffat had a history of domestic abuse including death threats.

Frank Moffat was released from custody on June 19.

Christopher Moffat was identified as the man who came into The Rising Church to report the dead body. An arrest warrant was issued for Christopher Moffat for the charge of first-degree murder.

He is currently being held in the Garfield County Jail on unrelated charges, Arvada police said.

