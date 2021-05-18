Warrant: Longview woman also charged in death of White Oak man after argument over $35

Regina Massie and Brandon Gilliam of Longview were arrested in connection with the death of Steve McDowell, of White Oak, according to an affidavit.

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — A Longview woman is the second person to be charged with murder in the recent death of a White Oak man who documents show was killed over $35.

Regina Marie Massie, 37, of Longview, was booked May 4 into the Gregg County Jail on a grand jury indictment of manufacture or delivery of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance. An arrest warrant was issued Tuesday on the murder charge. She was being held Tuesday on a $25,000 bond on the drug indictment. Bond for the murder charge had not yet been set.

Massie and Brandon Allen Gilliam, 39, of Longview were arrested in connection with the death of Steve McDowell, 66, of White Oak, according to an affidavit for Gilliam’s arrest.

