SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio paramedic has been indicted on charges of domestic violence, including reckless injury to a child, stemming from incidents last summer, according to online court records.

A grand jury formally indicted Barry Uhr, who has been with the San Antonio Fire Department for 17 years, on Wednesday; he is expected to be arraigned later this week.

Court records also state Uhr previously was charged with assault resulting in bodily injury against a spouse, but the charge was dropped in April.

It's unclear what Uhr's employment status with SAFD is as of Wednesday evening.