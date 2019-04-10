SAN ANTONIO — A local organization is seeing an uptick in calls from the families of murdered relatives now in need of help in the wake of tragedy.

In early 2015, Felisha Gonzales and her family got a call from police telling them her brother Pete Gonzales had been shot at his night club.

"That day was just a blur," Gonzales said.

She said her brother later died at the hospital. Months later, her family began dealing with another tragedy when her father suddenly died from illness. Two other family members were also killed, including her cousin Nick Louis Pena—whose murder case is still open.

"What hurts over the next few days is that, unfortunately, life goes on, and for us the ground was taken out from underneath us and we want the world to stop, too." Gonzales said.

She said her family saw there was a void. They wanted to try to help other families like theirs.

"We didn't know how to turn this tragedy into something positive," Gonzales said. "My brother always gave back throughout all his years and that was our way making sure his legacy lived on."

So she started Families of Murdered Victims - San Antonio, providing resources, monetary support and grief counseling to families. This year alone, she says, she has answered more than 200 requests for assistance, helping 62 families.

"There are a lot of resources out there, but they're not known," Gonzales said. "Reach out, because there are resources out there and there is somebody there to help and there are people out there who have gone through the same thing as you. We understand and, unfortunately, you aren't alone."

Families of Murdered Victims host an annual Christmas Angels Toy Drive for children of families the group helps. Sponsors and guardians can find more details here.