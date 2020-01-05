SAN ANTONIO — Leon Valley police say they have identified two men and a woman who are the suspects in a recent hair salon break-in in Leon Valley that may be part of a string of similar crimes. This comes after a KENS 5 exclusive story about two San Antonio hair salons that were broken into earlier this week.

Leon Valley Police Chief Joe Salvaggio says the thieves took more than 2,500 dollars of goods including tvs, flat irons, blow dryers and more.

He's working with SAPD and said this break-in is definitely connected to the San Antonio cases.

"One of the guys I saw in your video is one of the individuals involved in ours. There is no doubt these guys are all involved in the salon burglaries," Salvaggio said.

Salvaggio is referring to the KENS 5 exclusive surveillance video we obtained earlier in the week. The video shows a man breaking into D'anthony salon spa at Loop 410 and Alamo Heights two weeks ago.

Salvaggio said the suspects admitted to other burglaries in San Antonio. He said they move quickly, pawning the stolen products or selling them on the flea market.

They're now facing burglary of a business charges, but they haven't been arrested yet.

"They have not been arrested only because we're trying not to put people in jail because of the covid situation. They've asked us to file charges at large that we do so. So that's what we're doing filing charges at large and get arrest warrants and get them picked up in an appropriate time," Salvaggio said.

Salvaggio said the recovered items will be returned to the salon's owner. Police are encouraging all businesses owners to remove valuable items from your businesses if they remain closed due to the coronavirus.

