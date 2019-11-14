SAN ANTONIO — The man who was found guilty of a 2012 murder learned his prison sentence Thursday. Leandre Hill will spend 40 years in prison.

On Wednesday, after eight hours of deliberation, a jury found Hill guilty of murdering Randall Perkins at a party near UTSA in March 2012.

According to testimony from a witness, Hill got into an argument after being told to leave a party. 20-year-old lacrosse coach Randall Perkins and Hill allegedly got into an argument, then Hill pulled out a gun and shot him.

Perkins was a student at Sam Houston State, but his family said he often came home to coach lacrosse at Smithson Valley High School.

