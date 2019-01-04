SANTA FE, Texas — A Santa Fe veterinarian is accused of sexually assaulting underage girls after allegedly providing them with drinks containing medication from his clinic, according to a lawsuit.

In December, Glover was arrested and charged with rape and sexual battery in Coushatta, La.

According to a lawsuit filed by an alleged victim and her family, on Dec. 1, 2018, Todd Glover, a veterinarian of Planned Pethood & Petiatric Clinic, gave three minors drinks that contained medication. The lawsuit claims the three minors fell unconscious after consuming the beverages.

According to the lawsuit, Glover began sexually assaulting one of the minors who was unable to defend herself because she was unconscious.

Lawyers for the alleged victim said the lawsuit was filed not only to hold Glover accountable for the reported assault, but also “for the lack of safety measures taken to ensure the powerful drugs used in animal clinics not fall in to the hands of people like Todd Glover.”

The girl and her family are seeking more than $100,000 in damages.

