SPRING, Texas — A carjacking suspect was shot multiple times Friday evening outside an LA Fitness in Spring.

A Precinct 4 deputy and an off-duty HPD commander fired multiple shots, according to Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo.

It started when the deputy answered a suspicious person call at the Popeye's at 20035 Holzwarth.

He chased the suspect from Popeye's to Walgreens to the LA Fitness.

Along the way, the suspect tried to carjack several citizens in an attempt to get away, Acevedo said.

The chief said the off-duty officer was working out at the LA Fitness when the suspect walked in with a knife and caused a disturbance. That's when he was shot.

The man was taken by ambulance to an area hospital. There's no word on his condition.

The deputy fell and injured his arm and he was also taken to the hospital to be checked out. He's expected to by okay.

We have multiple crews headed to the scene.

Check back for more on this developing story.

