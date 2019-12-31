MIDLAND, Texas — Midland County deputies confirm they are searching for missing Midland teen, Robert Duncan.

Deputies and DPS troopers are searching in a mobile home community off of South County Road 1230, south of Interstate 20 and Loop 250.

"We received information that he was in this area," Chief Deputy Rory McKinney said. "We'll search this area until it's clear."

Deputies first arrived on scene just after 4 p.m. Monday afternoon. Chief McKinney says they plan to stay there through the night.

"It's possible that we may secure this perimeter overnight and come back and search when it's daylight. We've got a DPS helicopter coming to spotlight the area and make a determination after that," he said. "We may be here all night tonight and all day tomorrow. We aren't going to leave until this investigation out here has been looked through thoroughly and have searched it to the best of our ability."

Chief McKinney says a missing person's report was first filed for Duncan on the 27th. At this time there are no new leads.

Duncan's mother writing on social media he was supposed to come him this past weekend and never showed up.

