SAN ANTONIO — An hour before a fire at a residence on the east side, police had been to the house to intervene in an eviction dispute between the owner of the property and a tenant.

Arson investigators are looking into what caused the fire at the small wood-framed house in the 1700 block of Burnet around 2 p.m. Sunday.

The fire commander says the property owner was in the process of evicting the person in the home, but the owner left for lunch and then returned to find the house on fire.

Firefighters found big flames shooting from the back side of the house, and it took them about 20 minutes to bring it under control. Nobody was injured.

The Texas Supreme Court has placed a moratorium on evictions until April 30, and the only exceptions are for physically dangerous situations or criminal activity.

