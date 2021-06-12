Plumber who found cash in wall at Lakewood Church says no one has contacted him

Lakewood Church told KHOU 11 News they did thank the person who found the money several times that day.

HOUSTON — Justin the plumber, the man who discovered cash and checks inside a wall at Lakewood Church, is back on the radio again after his story made national headlines over the weekend.

Last month, Justin had called into our radio partner, 100.3 FM The Bull, and claimed he had discovered hundreds of envelopes filled with cash and checks in a bathroom wall at Lakewood Church.

About $600,000 went missing from the church back in 2014. Houston police confirm that some of the checks found date back to then.

On Monday morning, Justin was back on the show. The hosts of “The Morning Bull Show,” who broke the story, said their phone lines have been blowing up ever since news got out about his discovery.

They're now trying to get #getjustinpaid trending on social media in hopes of getting the guy some recognition for doing "the right thing.”

“Nobody has talked to this guy and even said thank you,” 100.3 DJ George Lindsey said.

Justin told them this morning he was not trying to get anything out of the discovery.

"I don't want people to think that I'm trying to get something out of it because it was on holy ground,” Justin said.

Justin told the radio show that he has not heard from the church at all about this good deed. He said there was only an email saying that the case had been turned over to HPD.

"I solved the case, I might not have found the people who did it, but maybe there's a better recollection of what happened you know," Justin said.

Lakewood Church told KHOU 11 News they did thank the person who found the money several times that day.

Last week, police wouldn't confirm the exact amount Justin found, but they did say some of the checks dated backed to 2014, which was around the time Lakewood Church reported $600,000 stolen from donations.

In spite of a $25,000 reward from Houston Crime Stoppers, the funds were never found, and now the statute of limitations has expired.

Lindsey said he believes Justin deserves something for solving the case.

"I think the biggest thing talking to Justin is that nobody said thank you. Isn't that crazy,?” Lindsey said. “And I think that's what's fueling everything else. He did the right thing, and he sat there for four weeks and felt like he did something wrong."

As for the listeners, they seemed to be split on it.

"Listeners are about 50/50 on, ‘hey he did the right thing. He should walk away happy,’" Lindsey said. "Others are, ‘heck no. He broke a big case. He should get the reward,’" Lindsey said.