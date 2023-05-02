Bartender charged with overserving man who killed Euless detective in DWI crash, Lake Worth police say

Euless Police Department Detective Alex Cervantes was killed after a drunk driver crashed into his vehicle.

LAKE WORTH, Texas — Lake Worth police arrested a bartender accused of overserving a man, who drove drunk and killed a Euless police officer and injured his wife and two children.

Police said while investigating the death, detectives obtained evidence indicating the suspect in Euless Detective Alex Cervantes' death, Dylan Molina (who was 26 at the time), was overserved by 26-year-old Cala Richardson, a bartender at a Fuzzy's Taco Shop in Lake Worth.

Police also said Richardson's TABC server's license was expired at the time she served Molina.

Richardson turned herself into the Parker County Sheriff's Office and was released after posting a $1,000 bond, police said. She is charged with one count of sale to certain persons, a class A misdemeanor which can carry up to 1 year in jail and a $4,000 fine.

An arrest affidavit revealed that Richardson allegedly served Molina eight vodka and Red Bull drinks over a three-hour period, or nearly 20-30 minutes apart.

"It was eight double, each one of those drinks is equal to at least two shots," Lake Worth Police Chief J.T. Manoushagian told WFAA.

"You will see not only each one of those drinks consumed, you will see Molina stood up and stumbled in the bar area before he left," the chief added.

Molina, police said, ran a red light and struck Cervantes' vehicle broadside last November, killing him and leaving his wife and two children critically injured. At the time of the crash, Molina's blood alcohol concentration was twice the legal limit.

Molina pleaded guilty Jan. 30, police said, and was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

The sale of alcohol to a drunk person is forbidden by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Code.