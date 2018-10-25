KENS 5 dug up some cases we've covered this year, including one that happened eight years ago this week.

On October 21, 2010, Eric Mendoza was shot and killed on the 5000 block of Village Path. According to police, at approximately 1:03 a.m., residents heard several gunshots and the sounds of a vehicle speeding off. Residents came out of their homes and saw the victim's truck striking several vehicles before coming to a stop. Officers were dispatched to the scene where they found Mendoza unresponsive in his vehicle. Mendoza had been shot and died. There were no witnesses to the shooting.

RELATED: San Antonio cold cases leave families waiting years for answers that may never come

Another unsolved murder still haunts a family 15 years later.

June 20 marks the anniversary of the death of Andrew Gover Jr., who was shot and killed while cleaning his truck at a car wash. According to the family, detectives are working with zero to little evidence. The murder happened in the early morning hours, so there were no witnesses.

The father, Andrew Gover Sr., had a gut feeling that something was going to happen to his son before he was murdered.

"I saw lights," he said. "I saw red lights. And I wanted to talk about it to him. But I never got a chance. Three days later, he passed over."

He was washing his truck at a car wash on the northeast side at 14940 Nacogdoches Road.

"It is still hard," Gover Sr. said. "It is hard. It seems like yesterday."

The 21-year-old was a boxer. The family says that he was a Golden Glove Champion in 2003 and had a dream to become a world champ.

"But it is hard," the dad said. "After 15 years, and nobody knows nothing. People have forgotten about it. Only the loved ones suffer because we think about the past."

San Antonio police still don't know who shot 31-year-old Evaristo “Juny” Sierra in the head, which killed him on September 24, 2009.

The murder happened at his home in the middle of the afternoon on Maverick Bluff on the northeast side.

"One shot is all it took, and my brother is not coming back," said Veronica Hiller, Sierra's sister. "There is nothing in the world that is going to bring him back."

Hiller remembers that day like it was yesterday. When she got the call, she rushed to the scene.

"I remember just falling on my knees and crying," she recalled. "And then I saw them take my brother out and put him and take him away."

Her only brother, just 31 years old, was gone from her life.

"’It will be 48 hours and we will know,’ and that's not the way it happens," Hiller said. "What you see on TV doesn't happen that quick, at least in my brother's case, it doesn't. It is nine years and still nothing."

Why and who are two questions that haunt this family every single day.

"We don't know if they are no longer with us or if they're out there just enjoying life," she said. "I wonder, when this day comes around, do you think about what you did?"

If you have any information on these cases, contact Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP (210-224-7867). You could be eligible for a reward for information which leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible.

© 2018 KENS