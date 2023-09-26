Woman filed for divorce about a month before being shot to death by husband in Kingwood, prosecutors say

James Anderson, 37, has been charged with murder in connection with his wife's death. He worked in the special education department at Santa Fe Middle School.

HOUSTON — The Cleveland ISD teacher accused of shooting his wife to death appeared in front of a judge Tuesday.

New details were released about the couple's past and the crime.

Prosecutors said this wasn't the first instance of domestic violence between the couple and their 3-year-old son may have witnessed the shooting.

"Based on the evidence in the case, we have reason to believe the child was in the room when his mother was murdered,” said Stephany Abner, a prosecutor with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors also revealed that the wife filed for divorce about a month ago, and a week before the shooting, the suspect, James Paul Anderson, called 911 to report his wife for removing guns.

"The defendant actually called 911 because the complainant had taken his guns and secured them in her father's safe," Abner said. "There is a report for that."

What happened

The deadly shooting happened Sunday at a home on Vista Ridge Drive, which is in a neighborhood just south of Northpark Drive between Woodland Hills Drive and West Lake Houston Parkway.

Prosecutors said Anderson's wife called 911 and told the operator that her husband threatened to kill her. The operator reported hearing a gunshot moments later.

When police made it to the home, they saw the wife's body through the window. Anderson had barricaded himself inside the house and refused to come out.

The couple's 3-year-old son was also in the home, but Anderson eventually let him leave before surrendering hours later.

The 3-year-old was taken to an area hospital for treatment but was later released and is now in the custody of family members. Officers noted when the boy was taken to the hospital, his clothes were covered in what appeared to be blood.

Anderson has been charged with murder and was being held in jail on a $300,000 bond as of Tuesday. His bond conditions include being placed on 24-hour house arrest and having no contact with his son.

Anderson's attorney, Tucker Graves, said his client doesn't have a criminal history and when he spoke to him he had a calm demeanor and asked about his son.

"I’m really interested in hearing the 911 call, I know that's going to be a big part of this case,” Graves said.

Anderson is a Cleveland ISD Special Education Department Chair at Santa Fe Middle School. He's since been placed on administrative leave, pending the outcome of the case.

Resources for victims of domestic or family violence

Domestic and family violence cases in the Houston area have increased at an alarming rate. Victims often suffer in silence because they feel scared, helpless or ashamed.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, here are some discreet ways to reach out for help.

The Houston Area Women’s Center has a 24-hour hotline for victims of domestic violence at 713-528-2121 or 1-800-256-0551.

The Family Time Crisis Center can also be reached 24 hours a day at 281-446-2615.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).

Crisis Text Line: Text START to 88788.