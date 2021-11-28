Kingsville tumbling coach arrested for sexual contact with a child

Warrant and charges were issued around 2:00 Sunday morning, Nov. 28th.

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Sunday morning, Kingsville Police Department officers arrested Armando Gonzalez, 51, for indecency and sexual contact with a minor. The warrant was issued around 2 a.m., on Nov. 28th.

It's been confirmed that Gonzalez was a coach at the the All-American Cheer Co. tumbling and cheerleading gym in Kingsville. The gym did provide services to many children, and it is not known at the time if more were affected or the minor in question was a student.

Gonzalez is currently being held at the Kleberg County Jail. KPD has released no further information at this time.

