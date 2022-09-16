King William Fair warning public of 'Fall Festival' scam

King William Fair said the 'Fall Festival' event is a scam and is advising people to not give money to jerryadams418@gmail.com.

SAN ANTONIO — King William Fair is warning people of a scam going around that's promoting a 'Fall Festival'.

Officials with King William Fair said the 'Fall Festival' event is not associated with the King William Association and that the address for the 'event' is currently a chiropractic office who also confirmed the 'event' is a scam.

The 'event' was being promoted for Sept. 17-18 and Sept. 24-25 at 1032 South Alamo.

King William Fair says to NOT give your money to jerryadams418@gmail.com.

They also remind everyone that events associated with their company can be found on their social media pages.