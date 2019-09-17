SAN ANTONIO — Police say a man who's wanted in a string of several burglaries in King William has been caught on camera once again.

This time, the burglar was caught in the act taking an expensive bicycle from a home in the 500 block of Cedar St on Friday, Sept. 6. The victim's security camera captured the suspect stealing a Trek bike from inside the home while wearing a backpack and a ball cap, and riding off on another one.

Just last week, KENS 5 reported on other residents who police believe were also victims of this serial burglar.

