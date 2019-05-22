SAN ANTONIO — Genene Jones was back in court Wednesday morning.

A motion hearing for the woman dubbed the 'Killer Nurse' was heard in the 399th state District Court.

Jones was convicted of killing one child, Chelsea McLellan, and injuring another in the 1980s.

In 2017, the Bexar County District Attorney's Office brought about five new charges involving other children.

Jones has previously admitted to killing "babies" in a past interview with a parole officer.

She previously worked as a licensed vocational nurse at Bexar County Hospital in the 80s.

