SAN ANTONIO — A 30-year-old woman told San Antonio Police she escaped from captivity on Valentine’s Day after being held against her will in a west San Antonio home since Feb. 2.

The victim told San Antonio Police she was being held captive in a home on Melissa Sue Drive, near Callaghan and Culebra roads. According to police, 38-year-old Steven Rendon locked the victim in his home and refused to let her leave.

Rendon has been charged with aggravated kidnapping.

The affidavit for an arrest warrant states that the victim was visiting with Rendon when he became angry with her because of the way she looked at him.

The woman told detectives Rendon first struck her in the face with his hand.

The affidavit goes on to state that Rendon secured all the windows in the home, threatened the victim that he would hurt her if she left and then took her phone away.

The victim told police the exterior doors of the house were locked and could only be unlocked with a key on the inside.

The woman claims while she was held captive she was forced to watch porn and that Rendon sexually assaulted her.

The victim says she was finally allowed out of the house when she lied about having a family emergency.

Once out of the house, the victim told police she ran to a nearby business and called police.

The affidavit states the victim has injuries consistent with being hit in the face.

Rendon remains jailed on a $50,000 bond.