Reward increased to $50K for tips that lead to gunman who killed 5-year-old Khamaya Donelson

Khamaya Donelson was murdered on July 3 after she, her mom, and her 8-year-old brother had just come from an ice cream shop.

HOUSTON — The reward has been increased to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest of the gunman who killed a 5-year-old during a shooting near the Greenspoint area at the beginning of the month.

Five-year-old Khamaya Donelson was murdered on July 3 after she, her mom, Kristena Watters and her 8-year-old brother, Khamani Rice, had just come from an ice cream shop for a cold treat.

As her mom was stopped at a stop sign, bullets flew from a silver 4-door 1999 Honda Accord that was speeding by. One bullet entered Watters' vehicle, striking Khamaya in the face and also hitting Khamani.

Watters said before she could even get Khamaya to the hospital, she was already dead.

Initially, the reward stood at $25,000 for information leading to the person who murdered Khamaya. A donation from the FBI increased the reward to $50,000.

Anyone with information is urged to call FBI Houston at 713-693-5000. You can also call the Houston Police Department Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 713-222-8477.

Details on the shooting

Watters had just closed up the restaurant she was working at and left to go get her two kids that were at a 24-hour daycare center, police said.

As a treat, she took her kids to get some ice cream.

It's about 12:51 a.m. and Watters came to a stop at a stop sign on Northborough Drive and Rushcreek Drive, police said. At the same time, a silver 4-door 1999 Honda Accord with four unknown males was seen driving west on Rushcreek through the intersection.

According to police, the males started shooting toward a food store near the intersection. As the Honda continued driving west, one of the males sitting in the rear driver's side was seen leaning out the window, still shooting at the store, police said.

A bullet from the shootout struck Watters' vehicle as she was stopped at the stop sign. The bullet went through the back driver's side, striking both Khamaya and Khamani.

The silver Honda Accord continued west on Rushcreek turning north on Ella Boulevard. The car was then seen crossing Rankin Road.

Police believe the suspects' vehicle then turned off into an apartment complex between Rankin and Ruskcreek.

It hasn't been seen since.

Khamaya was shot in the face and Khamani was shot in the arm. The 8-year-old who survived his injuries said it should have been him.

"Strong young man told our detectives I wish it was me and not my baby sister," Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said during a press conference Wednesday. "Shouldn't have to go through that."

Finner, along with several detectives are pleading with the public for help identifying the person responsible for this senseless act of violence.

"We don't shoot and kill our kids," Finner said. "I expect everybody to stand up in our city and do the right thing."