An alarming tech trend is making its way across the country.

Allowing car thieves to access and start vehicles.... Without the owner's keys.

“I just can't believe they have the nerve, honestly.", Heather Moore was shocked to find someone tried to steal her car out her driveway.

Even more alarmed when she saw what her surveillance cameras captured: someone walk into her backyard, unlock her car, start it, and almost drive off.

"I thought if you put your keys up and your doors were locked, other than busting your window and hot-wiring your car, I didn't think there was a way for them to them to steal your car”, Moore says her keys were in the kitchen which was also locked.

Cincinnati police say this kind of theft is becoming more common.

Sgt. Eric Franz says thieves are using RFI repeaters, also known as RF devices, to steal keyless cars without ever getting their hands on the key fob.

Even if your keys are put up inside your home... Criminals can still hack into the fob.

Sgt. Franz explains how the thieves set it up, "One person stands next to the house or the building that the keys are in. It's a little key fob, and their device picks it up, amplifies it, sends it to a second device, that the guy, that's breaking into the car with, manipulates to open the car door up and ultimately turn the car on and drive off."

Glen Fessenden, the owner of allied lock and door service company, can handle just about any lock and key problem. Now he's also trying to prevent key-less problems.

Glen explains his anti-theft product, "Well, this is a new product that recently just came out. It's a nylon pouch, and it has signal-blocking material in it."

The idea is to block a hacker's device from communicating with a key fob.

A key is placed into a pouch to protect the fob's signal. Glen explains how it works, "The signal is blocked, so... I can't start up the car. Take it out the pouch... And the signal works again."

A prevention step worth taking, according to someone who would know… Heather explains her goal, "we're just trying to raise the awareness, so that hopefully we can go to bed with a car in the driveway and wake up and have a ride to work."

Thankfully for Heather, the would-be car thief wasn't a great driver and couldn't manage to get the car out of her driveway.

But authorities warn... That won't always be the case.