Crime

Ex-NFL player Kevin Ware indicted on murder, evidence tampering charges in death of Taylor Pomaski, DA says

If convicted, Ware could face anywhere between 15 years to life in prison.

HOUSTON — Former NFL player Kevin Ware has been indicted on murder and evidence tampering charges in the death of his girlfriend, Taylor Pomaski, who went missing in 2021, according to Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg.

Pomaski, 29, was reported missing by family members on April 27, 2021. Investigators, at the time, called her disappearance suspicious. One year later, in April 2022, human remains discovered by Texas Equusearch in north Harris County were identified as her.

“We appreciate everyone who has come forward to provide evidence and aid in our investigation,” said Lacy Johnson, the Harris County prosecutor handling this case. “Although this investigation has been going on since Taylor’s disappearance in 2021, the court process is just beginning, and we encourage anyone who has knowledge about what happened between Kevin and Taylor to come forward.”

If convicted, Ware could face anywhere between 15 years to life in prison.

“Prosecutors presented the evidence to a Harris County grand jury, which determined there was sufficient evidence for criminal charges,” said Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg. “We will follow the evidence wherever it leads and apply the law equally to all.”

