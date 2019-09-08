KERRVILLE, Texas — Kerrville police say a juvenile was arrested in connection with the sexual assault of a child that happened Monday at a community center.

Police say officers got a call about a missing child at the Ray & Joan Kroc Corps Community Center at around 3:25 p.m.

The child was located soon after the call. Witnesses said another juvenile had taken the child against their will to another location within the community center.

The juvenile is facing charges of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child and Indecency with a Child. Police say the juvenile was taken to the Juvenile Detention Center and is still in custody.