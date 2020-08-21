Kerrville firefighter re-arrested after young girl dies from injuries sustained in alleged DWI crash

The 23-year-old suspect is also facing upgraded charges of intoxication manslaughter after the 8-year-old girl's death.

SAN ANTONIO — Two weeks after a young Kerrville girl was hurt when a local firefighter allegedly crashed into her home while drunk behind the wheel, authorities announced the charges in the case have been upgraded.

Isaac Barboza, originally arrested for intoxication assault, was re-arrested Friday and now faces charges of intoxication manslaughter. The development comes after Arianna Lopez died from her injuries earlier this week. She was 8 years old.

After her death, Kerrville residents rallied outside the local police department to demand justice.