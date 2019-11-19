KERR COUNTY, Texas — A Kerr County man is behind bars after authorities said he confessed to a sexual relationship with a child.

21 year-old Ryan Everett Hegemann was taken to the Kerr County Jail on November 15 after he was indicted for sexual assault of a child. He's being held on a $40,000 bond.

The Kerr County Sheriff's Office said the began investigating Hegemann in May after they received a report he was physically assaulting a 16-year-old girl. Officials found he had a prior arrest for interfering with an emergency call involving the same girl.

Hegemann confessed that he did engage in a sexual relationship with the child on more than one occasion. The Kerr County Sheriff's Office also said Hegemann was aware of the victim's age and the consequences of a sexual relationship with a person under 17 years of age and three years or younger than he was.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Amid LGBTQ protests, Chick-fil-A changes donation policy

Body of missing man found in burned out truck in Bandera County, officials say

'Meth. We're On It.': South Dakota's new anti-meth ad campaign is raising eyebrows

Hondo PD cancels runaway teen's Amber Alert due to 'resident complaints'