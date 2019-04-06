KERR COUNTY, Texas — Kerr County Sheriff W.R. Heirholzer promises more drug busts and arrests are to come in the future.

According to a Facebook post by the Kerr County Sheriff's Office, the agency, with assistance from 12 other agencies, concluded an undercover narcotics operation focused on methamphetamine today.

The operation named 16 individuals in 23 felony arrest warrants.

As of this morning, five search warrants were executed resulting in 11 arrests and additional drugs seized.

Sheriff W.R. Heirholzer stated that he was pleased with the investigation and cooperation between the agencies and "To the drug dealers I have only one thing to say and that is...'This is only the beginning and we are coming.'"