HCSO: Homeowner shoots, kills intruder during home invasion in north Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An alleged home intruder is dead after getting shot by a homeowner in north Harris County late Tuesday, the sheriff’s office confirmed.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez reported the home invasion and shooting happened before 9 p.m. in the 10500 block of Kenneland.

That’s where a man and his wife saw someone breaking into the back of their home. The suspect made his way inside, and the husband opened fire, killing him.

The suspect died at the scene, Gonzalez said.

The couple said they did not know the person. The suspect's name was not immediately released.

As per standard procedure, the case will be referred to a grand jury.