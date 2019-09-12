BOERNE, Texas — The Kendall County Criminal District Attorney's Office is searching for other possible victims of a softball coach facing charges for sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl.

According to a release from the district attorney's office, Danny C. Perez is a resident of Kendall County and a softball coach for a "select league that practices at Boerne ISD campuses."

The district attorney's office says that the incident occurred on November 16 at a hotel in Houston. The district attorney's office cites an arrest warrant that states Perez supplied the alleged victim with alcohol and then sexually assaulted her; the affidavit continues that the teen pleaded with Perez to stop the assault, but he did not relent.

The Kendall County District Attorney's Office asks anyone who might have been victimized by Perez to contact their office by either calling (830) 249-9343 or by emailing CDA@co.kendall.tx.us.