Keller police announce arrest in connection with fatal hit-and-run death of Feng Zhou

The Keller Police Department said Sunday it has made an arrest in connection with the March hit-and-run death of Feng Zhou.

Police said they arrested Kevin Patrick Garrity in connection with Zhou's death and plan to charge him with accident Involving death, a second-degree felony. No other information on the arrest was released Sunday.

Feng Zhou, 58, was fatally hit by a car on Sat., March 20, in the 1100 block of Johnson Road while on a walk with his wife.

The family has been demanding justice ever since the crash.

Zhou's youngest son, Zachary Zhou, described his dad as a quiet and kind Christian man. He said he loved his family, enjoyed fishing, and was a simple man of faith.

Feng Zhou immigrated from China to the United States to provide for his family. His son said he will always be grateful that his father showed love through his generous actions.

Zachary was in Minnesota when he video-called his father, unconscious at the hospital, to say goodbye one last time. He said his father would have forgiven the person who killed him, and that his mother already has.

“When I was in Minnesota hundreds of miles away from my dad in a hospital, just wishing I could hold his hand, I also forgave him,” said Zachary.