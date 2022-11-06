U.S. Marshals find Jeep Grand Cherokee registered to Austin woman suspected of killing cyclist

Kaitlin Armstrong is wanted in connection with the murder of Moriah Wilson. Authorities have been searching for her for more than a month.

AUSTIN, Texas — The U.S. Marshals have located the black Jeep Grand Cherokee that was registered to Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, the Austin woman suspected of killing rising cycling star Moriah Wilson back in May.

Investigators with the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force learned that Armstrong sold the car to a CarMax dealership in South Austin on May 13 for $12,200. Armstrong was provided with a check from the dealership the day after she was questioned by police.

Armstrong flew out of the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on May 14. She was last known to have been dropped off at the Newark Liberty International Airport on May 18, the day after the Austin Police Department issued a homicide warrant for her arrest in connection with Wilson's murder in East Austin on May 11.

A source told investigators that Armstrong was provided transportation to the Newark airport on May 18. Investigators searched outbound flights from the airport and found no flight reservations under Kaitlin Armstrong.

The U.S. Marshals have elevated the case to a "major" case and the agency is offering up to $5,000 reward in addition to a $1,000 cash reward from the Capital Area Crime Stoppers for information leading to Armstrong's arrest. An anonymous donor is contributing up to $15,000 to bring the total combined reward of up to $21,000.

On May 25, investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Armstrong for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution. That warrant is in addition to the existing homicide warrant.

Armstrong is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall and approximately 125 pounds. She has long, curly light brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen on surveillance video wearing a blue denim jacket, a black shirt with a pink design on the chest, white jeans, black and white tennis shoes, a black face covering and she was possibly wearing a yoga mat carrier on her shoulders.

Anyone with information on Armstrong’s whereabouts is asked to contact the U.S. Marshals Service Communications Center at 1-800-336-0102 or submit a tip using the USMS Tips app. Tips may also be submitted to the Capital Area Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-893-8477.

