K-9 injured in shooting was dog who helped catch accused Florida cop killer

'Huk' helped to capture Patrick McDowell, who allegedly shot Nassau County Sheriff's Deputy Josh Moyers after a five day manhunt in 2021, NCSO said.

The K-9 officer who was shot during the capture of an armed suspect in Jacksonville Friday is a very special dog not just to his own unit with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, but also to the Nassau County Sheriff's Office.

'Huk,' is the heroic dog who helped take down Patrick McDowell, the accused killer of Nassau County Sheriff's Office Deputy Josh Moyers, police said.

Huk was shot three times by a suspect after a pursuit led to a car crash near the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens, a law enforcement source told First Coast News.

That suspect was arrested, but two passengers inside the car died on scene, police said.

Huk was airlifted to First Coast Veterinary Specialists. The clinic wrote in a Facebook post: "We are happy to announce Huk is alert and stable this morning! We will continue to monitor and address his wounds closely. He has a long road ahead to recovery but his spirits are good."

Huk was part of the take-down that followed a five-day-long manhunt for McDowell. It was a day that enraptured the First Coast, a dramatic search that ended in officers arresting McDowell with Moyers' own handcuffs.

Another K-9 was also shot and injured during the manhunt and later recovered.

Moyers' story continued to be connected to the K-9 program when a new K-9 was named 'Ol' Red' for Moyer's red hair in 2021.