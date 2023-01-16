Juvenile victim shot at San Antonio skatepark Monday, police say

SAPD said the victim was shot in the leg, and that his friend picked him up from Rosedale Park on the west side and flagged down an ambulance.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A juvenile victim was shot in the leg at a west-side park on Monday afternoon, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Police at a scene on Culebra near I-10 said a man got a call from a friend who told him he had been shot at the skatepark section of Rosedale Park on the west side. The friend picked the victim up from the park to take him to the hospital, and flagged down an ambulance on Culebra. The first responders put the victim in the ambulance and took him to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said that officers were looking for a crime scene at Rosedale Park but hadn't found one yet. Officers were also photographing the car that the victim's friend picked him up in.

There was no word on any suspect or suspect, and an investigation is underway.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.