The man has been charged in connection to three separate incidents in Garland and Mesquite. Police are asking you contact them if you've been attacked by him.

DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — A North Texas man has been arrested and charged in connection to multiple sexual assault incidents in Garland and Mesquite.

Garland police said Justin Dejohn Smith is in custody of the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office and faces charges of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated sexual assault, aggravated robbery, attempted murder, evading arrest and unlawful restraint.

The first reported incident came at approximately 1:10 p.m. on Aug. 23, at an apartment community in the 5600 block of Duck Creek Road. When officers arrived, they found a female victim who said she had been physically and sexually assaulted, Garland police said. The victim told police she was in her apartment when Smith entered, held her against her will, and physically and sexually assaulted her.

Police said in a release that Smith "removed property from the victim’s apartment and then left in the victim’s stolen vehicle." The victim told police Smith was a stranger and she'd never seen him before.

Garland Police Lieutenant Richard Maldonado tells WFAA that Smith had a knife during the home invasion robbery and the victim had suffered lacerations. She was treated at a nearby hospital and released.

"She slightly opened the door and at that point he forced himself into this house," said Maldonado. "This victim, she fought, and she tried, and she did everything right," he said.

Then, four days later on Aug. 27, Garland police were contacted by Mesquite Police personnel, saying they had arrested an individual for assaulting two female victims in the City of Mesquite.

According to the Mesquite Police Department, on Aug. 24, a female victim was approached by Smith in the parking lot of her apartment, located in the 2700 block of U.S. Highway 80, and asked her for directions. This victim said Smith opened her car door and began restraining her in her vehicle until she was able to honk the horn which caused him to run away.

On Aug. 27, Mesquite police officers responded to the 5900 block of Northwest Drive, where another female victim advised she was washing her car when Smith approached and began choking her inside her vehicle. A witness intervened in this incident and caused Smith to run away, police said. Mesquite police located Smith at a nearby apartment complex later that day and arrested him.

"We were contacted by Mesquite. Mesquite said, 'hey, we're working a deal and it kinda fits what you guys had,'" said Maldonado.

Police started to connect the dots and realized quickly that Smith was targeting woman who were alone. Natalie Garza is a Mesquite resident and she was shaken by the news. Garza tells WFAA she takes morning walks alone.

"I'm still shocked and I can't get over it because what if it happened to me?" Garza said. "You're focused on cleaning your car. You're not thinking about someone coming up sexually assaulting you or choking you," she said.

Garland Police tell WFAA Smith's crimes in their city alone amount to a bond totaling $700,000.

The Mesquite and Garland Police Departments are seeking the public’s help in determining if there have been additional victims, or if anyone has been in recent contact with Smith. If you have information about previous offenses in the City of Garland, contact Garland Police Investigator Seaberry at 972-205-1672. If you have information about previous offenses in the City of Mesquite, contact Mesquite Police Investigator Soto at 972-216-6704.