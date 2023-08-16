'There is a better way' | San Antonio minister's truck stolen

Jose Murillo said the truck has a Puro Jesus sticker and a Spurs sticker. It was his only method of transportation, and he'd just started a lawn service business.

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio ministry leader woke up to his truck gone. Jose Murillo said it was stolen from his apartment right near Lackland. The truck is his only transportation.

"I have been out looking and searching for it," he said. "I just started a lawn service business and I am just trying to make it. "Now, I can't even make it for family because I am stuck out of a vehicle."

He said his pickup was stolen from an apartment off West Military Drive and Buckhorn Road.

"I was in shock," he said. "I couldn't believe it."

He filed a report with San Antonio Police on August 8. SAPD is investigating it as a theft of a vehicle.

"You would notice the truck," he said. "You would recognize the truck."

He said the truck is a 2002 black Chevy Silverado. It has a red tailgate and royal blue roof top and has two distinct stickers.

"The Puro Jesus is on the right side, it's a gold Puro Jesus sticker and on the left side it also has a Spurs sticker," he said.

'Puro Jesus' is meaningful for Murillo and his wife.

"Puro Jesus is my street ministry that God has entrusted me and my wife,” he said. "We used to be heroin addicts for 17 years of our lives and Jesus Christ did a miracle in our lives."

In the meantime, Murillo is walking, riding the bus, and borrowing a car from a friend.

"I just want to say whoever is out there whoever did that I forgive them," he said. "Jesus loves you, and there is a better way."

Murillo said he just wants his truck back and hopes if anyone has seen it to call police or his cell at 210-809-8455.