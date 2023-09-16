'Just come forward' | Victim's family hoping reward will lead to justice after deadly hit-and-run

38-year-old Rey Solis was hit and killed on July 1 by a driver who did not stop, according to police.

SAN ANTONIO — One family is hoping a Crime Stoppers reward could lead to an arrest in a deadly hit-and-run case from July.

Police said 38-year-old Rey Solis was killed while walking across North Main Avenue and Park Avenue on July 1.

Police said the driver fled the scene. They believe the suspect drove a gray or silver 2018 to 2022 Honda Accord. Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

"I'm hoping it helps get us some justice we really need," Elizabeth Solis said. "Just come forward please.”

Elizabeth is the sister of Rey Solis. She said ever since his death, her family has been heartbroken and left wondering who killed Rey.

"There's just no closure, no peace, no justice,” She said.

Elizabeth said Rey was walking to his car after leaving The Strip located off North Main Avenue when he was hit. He died at the hospital.

"We just think about this day and night, it's been really hard,” Elizabeth said.

Police said if the driver is caught, they will be charged with failure to stop and render aid resulting in death. Elizabeth said she will continue holding out hope, someone will come forward with information.

"He was just such a special person; a loving uncle and my kids are going to miss him so much,” Elizabeth said.

If you anything about the hit and run, call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867 or submit a tip here.

