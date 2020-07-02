SAN ANTONIO — A federal jury found a state inmate guilty of mailing "threatening communications including threats" to his former defense attorney, a probation officer and a judge, according to a press release from the United States Attorney's Office.

Scott Coalwell, 47, was convicted on three counts of mailing threatening communications.

When questioned by investigators, Coalwell identified his defense attorney, probation officer, and the sitting judge in his McLennan County Case as being "on the top of his enemy list."

He faces up to 10 years in federal prison for the threat to the U.S. District Clerk and up to 5 years in federal prison for each of the remaining two counts.

Coalwell is scheduled for sentencing on June 15, 2020.