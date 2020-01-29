SAN ANTONIO — Editor's note: The above video was originally published January 28.

On Wednesday, the state and defense started the morning with closing arguments in the trial for Anton Harris. The 20-year-old is accused of targeting, assaulting and robbing several women in the Medical Center between June 2016 and May 2017.

"He held a gun to her head inside her home," said the state. “She thought she was going to die. He told her, ‘shut up or I’ll kill you’.”

Late Tuesday evening, one of Harris' alleged victims took the stand. She went by the pseudonym, Jane. She told the jury Harris forced his way into her apartment, held her at gunpoint and demanded money.

When she told Harris she didn't have any cash, he took her to her bedroom and raped her. The victim said he threw a blanket over her head during the attack, but she could feel the gun against her skull. She claims he also stole her watch, iPhone and iPad before he ran off.

During a search of Harris' apartment on June 8, 2017, detectives found a watch that matched the description given by the victim. They also found two handguns, a knife, and bullets. The defense said it's not illegal to own a gun and they have no connection to the crime.

The state also replayed the 911 call from the alleged assault on May 28, 2017, at Mission Ranch Apartments. The victim told the operator she had never seen her attacker before. She begins crying before asking if someone can take her to the hospital. The state also replayed body camera footage. In the video, the victim is upset and crying. She takes police to her apartment and walks them through the assault.

"She mustered up the courage to take the stand and tell you what happened," said the state. "Now it's your job to convict him."

The state said there is enough evidence to prove Harris is guilty. His apartment complex was walking distance from Mission Ranch. Even though Mission Ranch is a gated community, the state said there were several holes in the fence that people could slip through. Police also obtained Harris' DNA that matched the DNA found in the victim's rape kit.

The defense argued this case is a rush to judgment. They said in rare instances, some people could have the same genetic profile. They also said no could positively identify Harris based on his appearance.

"This was Jane's worst nightmare, it was for her that night," said the defense. "But this is also every young black kid's worst nightmare, to be sitting hear being accused of a crime that he maintains he didn't commit."

Harris chose not to testify in his trial.

The jury began its deliberation at 11:45 a.m. If found guilty, Harris could spend the next 5 years to life in prison.