Man and woman arrested for allegedly burglarizing cars in Seguin and surrounding cities, police say

SAN ANTONIO — One man and one woman were arrested for allegedly burglarizing multiple cars in Sequin and surrounding areas, according to a press release.

Seguin Police say Stoney Oliver, 39 and Taquette Byrd, 39 from Rosharon, Texas are suspected of jugging. This is when criminals follow people they believe are carrying large amounts of money, sometimes leaving a bank, then break into their vehicle to steal.

According to officials, the suspects were found renting numerous vehicles from the Houston Hobby Airport, travel to the San Antonio area, then swap out their plates before committing the theft.

The release says police were able to locate the vehicle history that tied Oliver and Byrd to the vehicles involved in various jugging incidents occurring in Sequin, Temple and Buda.

Oliver and Byrd were arrested by US Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Fugitive Task Force for burglary of vehicles. Oliver was arrested on July 7 and Byrd was arrested on July 14.