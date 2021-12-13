Reward offered in 27-year-old man's murder from 2020

Bernard Terry was found shot to death in his car on Judson Road near Loop 1604. Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 to help solve his murder.

SAN ANTONIO — Bernard Terry, 27, was found shot to death exactly one year ago. San Antonio Crime Stoppers announced a reward on Monday of up to $5,000 to help solve his murder.

Officers found Terry in his Dodge Charger around 2:30 a.m. on December 13, 2020, in the 17400 block of Judson Road, south of Loop 1604. They said he had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

At the time, the San Antonio Police Department had said they were searching for witnesses, and that people had only reported hearing the shooting, not seeing it.

Crime Stoppers shared more information about Terry's murder investigation:

"During the course of the investigation video was discovered and identified two vehicles leaving the scene at a high rate of speed. One of the vehicles appeared to be a white or silver-colored sedan with a loud exhaust system. The second vehicle appeared to be black or gray in color possibly a Dodge Charger."

To be eligible for a reward, tips must be submitted directly to Crime Stoppers.

Information that leads to an arrest of a felony offender might qualify you to be eligible for a cash reward.

There are several ways you can contact Crime Stoppers: