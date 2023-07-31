Former San Antonio band teacher arrested on child porn and online solicitation charges

Mark Mallow is a former teacher for Judson ISD. Converse police say he tried to meet up with someone who claimed to be 14, and had child porn on his phone.

CONVERSE, Texas — A former San Antonio band teacher arrested in 2022 for alleged child pornography is facing even more charges.

Mark Mallow is a former teacher for Judson ISD. He was arrested last August after he was accused of uploading child pornography on Snapchat.

But this month, Converse police revealed he was arrested once again after he allegedly tried to meet up with a 14-year-old. Police say once he was approached by officers, he admitted to having an abundance of child porn on his phone.

He's now facing charges of online solicitation minor and possession of child pornography.

Police said they received a tip from an individual who had created a fake social media profile to catch child predators.

"At one point the fake post even said, 'I'm only 14. Are you okay with that?' and the communication continued. He was not at all deterred," Converse police said. "Mallow initiated all contact. All contact was sexual in nature, describing the acts he was interested in and eventually Mallow suggested meeting up."

Police said the man behind the fake profile found where Mallow lived and confronted him with evidence before calling police. They said Mallow admitted to having child porn on his phone, and investigators found it when they searched his device.

